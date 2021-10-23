Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fresno State holds off Nevada for 34-32 win

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 11:25 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno State beat Nevada 34-32 on Saturday.

Down 34-26, Nevada’s Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left, but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone. The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball.

Ronnie Rivers’ 64-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-3 lead and they led the rest of the way.

The game featured the two-highest scoring teams in the conference. The teams combined for 984 yards of total offense.

Strong completed 49 of 61 pass attempts for 476 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (5-2, 2-1).

