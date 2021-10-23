Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Florida St. shreds UMass 59-3 to win third straight game

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 3:25 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries. Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Florida State scored on eight of its 10 drives and matched its season high in points for a game this season with 38 in the first half alone.

The Seminoles also grabbed two interceptions. Jarvis Brownlee had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Jammie Robinson had an interception in the end zone.

Cameron Carson made a 45-yard field-goal attempt for UMass (1-6) after Florida State fumbled the game-opening kickoff.

TAKEAWAYS

UMass managed just 241 offensive yards in Walt Bell’s return to Tallahassee. Bell was Florida State’s offensive coordinator in 2018 before leaving to become the UMass head coach.

Florida State won its ninth straight homecoming game and scored its most points against an FBS opponent since the Seminoles knocked off Texas State 59-16 in Sept. 2015.

UP NEXT

UMass plays at Liberty on Saturday,

FSU goes to Clemson next Saturday

