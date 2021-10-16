Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Fields, big-play defense lead…

Fields, big-play defense lead SC State past Morgan State

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. passed for three touchdowns and South Carolina State had two defensive scores in a 37-14 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.

Fields’ touchdowns were 18 yards to Will Vereen, 54 yards to Shaquan Davis and 31 yards to Richard Bailey.

The Bulldogs’ Zafir Kelly returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a touchdown and Jablonski Green returned an interception 7 yards for the game’s final score.

Fields was 19-of-44 passing for 258 yards as the Bulldogs won their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener and improved to 2-4 overall.

For the Bears (0-6, 0-2), Alfonzo Graham had 74 yards rushing and scored on a 40-yard run. Neil Boudreau was 10-of-26 passing for 122 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up