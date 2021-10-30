Field goal, block preserves Lafayette win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Micah Pettit’s 28-yard field with 5:31 remaining…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and Micah Pettit’s 28-yard field with 5:31 remaining lifted Lafayette past Georgetown 24-23 on Saturday.

The Leopards (3-5, 2-1 Patriot League) made the lead hold up when the special teams came up with a blocked field-goal attempt on Conor Hunt from 48-yards with seven seconds left.

Georgetown (2-5, 1-3) built an early 17-0 lead before Lafayette began the march back.

Hunt’s 38-yard field goal with 10:01 left in the third quarter put Georgetown ahead 23-14. Jaden Sutton’s 1-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left in third ended a 10-play, 45-yard drive that brought the Leopards within 23-21.

Pierce Holley threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for the Hoyas and Joshua Tomas amassed 137 yards receiving on seven catches with a touchdown.

