FCS’s top-ranked Sam Houston routs Lamar 41-7

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:44 PM

Eric Schmid threw a pair of touchdown passes, Noah Smith ran for 119 yards and a score and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston routed Lamar 41-7 on Saturday.

It was the Bearkats’ (5-0, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference) tenth straight win over Lamar (1-3, 0-1) and their 150th victory at Bowers Stadium.

Schmid threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Harvin late in the first quarter and tossed a 34-yarder to Cody Chrest early in the second. Schmid finished 13-of-31 passing for 159 yards and added 59 yards on the ground.

Smith’s 49-yard touchdown run stretched the Bearkats’ lead to 27-7 midway through the third quarter.

Chaz Ward’s 1-yard TD run capped a 73-yard drive in the second quarter for Lamar.

The Bearkats have a week off before hosting No. 22 Jacksonville State on Oct. 23.

