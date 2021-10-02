Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Drake beats Butler 6-3 in battle of the Bulldogs

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 3:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cross Robinson scored on a short run in the third quarter and Drake ran out the final four minutes to secure a 6-3 victory over Butler on Saturday in the battle of the Bulldogs.

Drake missed a 49-yard field goal with 5:53 remaining in the fourth, but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Drake ran out the clock by picking up first downs on Blake Ellingson’s 6-yard run and his 12-yard connection with Ryan Hayes.

Ellingson was 13 of 23 for 181 yards for Drake (2-3, 1-1 Pioneer), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Robinson carried it 19 times for 63 yards, and Colin Howard caught four passes for 92 yards.

Robinson capped a 90-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to give Drake a three-point lead before the PAT was missed with 4:53 left in the third.

Bret Bushka completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards, and he carried it 14 times for 78 yards for Butler (2-3, 0-1). Yogi Flager caught six passes for 82 yards.

The Butler defense has not allowed a 100-yard receiver since 2019, spanning 11 games.

