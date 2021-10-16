Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Dillion runs for 267…

Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing, on just 14 carries, and scored three touchdowns as Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7 on Saturday.

After Southern (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came up with an interception on the third play of the game, Dillon took his first carry 40 yards for a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, he ran 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Arkansas-Pine Bluff coughed it up on the ensuing kickoff and the Jaguars recovered. Ladarius Skelton threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Jamar Washington for a three-score lead.

On the first play after halftime, Dillon ran for a 75-yard score. He averaged 53.3 yards per carry on his three scoring runs. Those three rushing touchdowns produced 60% of his total rushing yardage.

Xzavier Vaughn’s 13-yard touchdown for UAPB (1-5, 0-4) occurred with 1:54 remaining.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up