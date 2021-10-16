Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
DeMorat 6 TD passes ties mark, Forham routs Bucknell 66-21

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw six touchdown passes, three to Fotis Kokosioulis, and Fordham rolled to a 66-21 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

DeMorat had all his scoring strikes in the first half, tying the school record for scoring throws in a game. He finished 26 of 36 for 318 yards.

In the second half Trey Wilson III scored on a 39-yard run, Antonio Cortez Feria went for 50 yards and Taj Barnes for 45.

Dequece Carter had 10 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns and also had eight tackles, four solo with a sack and two half-sacks. Garrett Cody also had a receiving touchdown and Trey Sneed ran for 141 yards.

Fordham (4-3, 2-0 Patriot League) piled up 33 first downs, 343 yards rushing and 354 passing for 697 totals yards.

Bucknell (1-5, 0-2) had 269 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Football

