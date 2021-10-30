Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » DeBique, Eugene lift Long…

DeBique, Eugene lift Long Island past Wagner 28-14

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique and Derick Eugene scored second-half touchdowns and Long Island University broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Wagner 28-14 on Saturday.

The win, coming one week on the heels of LIU’s first road win in LIU’s Division I program history, gave interim coach Jonathan Gill his second career win.

DeBique carried 14 times for 92 yards while Eugene made 10 catches for 74 yards. Camden Orth went 22-for-34 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the Sharks (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference).

Wagner (0-8, 0-4) never led but tied the score twice early. After reaching first-and-goal at the LIU 1-yard line, Guenson Alexis whacked into the teeth of the Sharks defense four straight times before scoring on fourth down to knot the game at 7-7. He scored again from the 2 to tie at 14.

Alexis carried 26 times for 51 yards and both Wagner touchdowns. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 76 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up