Davis sparks huge 2nd half in Southeast Missouri State’s win

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:37 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, Shabari Davis returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Southeast Missouri State celebrated homecoming with a 38-15 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Davis’ 86-yard run with the second-half kickoff sparked a 31-point second half for the Redhawks (3-6, 3-1 Ohio Valley). After Kenny Doak added a field goal, CJ Ogbonna ran for a touchdown and threw for two more.

Hess needed 101 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and finished the game with 1,006 yards. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was his 13th TD of the season.

Otto Kuhns completed 14 of 30 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Illinois (1-8, 1-3). His touchdown went to Isaiah Hill, who caught 11 passes for 207 of the Panthers’ 275 total passing yards.

Ogbonna completed 9 of 16 passes for 197 yards.

