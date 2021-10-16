Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Dartmouth stays unbeaten with win over in-state rival UNH

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 4:57 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns, Derek Kyler passed for two and Dartmouth remained undefeated with a 38-21 victory over in-state rival New Hampshire on Saturday.

Kyler was 20-of-25 passing for 326 yards while Howard, the Big Green’s wildcat quarterback, rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries. Dartmouth had 634 yards offense, the most in at least a half-century.

Howard had a pair of 6-yard touchdown runs to open the scoring, the latter coming after New Hampshire turned the ball over on downs at the Dartmouth 1-yard line. The Big Green drove 99 yards for the first time in 2008 to make it 14-0. Chris Davis added a career-long 51-yard field goal, a yard shy of the school record, and Kyler threw a 13-yard TD pass to Joe Kramer for a 24-7 lead after one quarter.

Kyler’s pass to Paxton Scott in the flat turned into a 52-yard score early in the third quarter and moved Kyler to third all-time in Big Green history with 34 career TD passes.

Two UNH touchdowns, including Dylan Laube’s second long scoring run of the day — a 53-yarder — cut the lead to 10 in the third quarter but Howard gave Dartmouth a cushion with a third 6-yard score.

Laube finished with 139 yards rushing including a 75-yard score.

This was the first meeting in five years with Dartmouth tying the series at 19-19-2, the Big Green’s second straight win over the Wildcats after ending a 20-game winless streak versus UNH (18 losses, two ties).

