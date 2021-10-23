Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Copeland has 4 TDs, Chattanooga rolls past Samford 55-13

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 5:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cole Copeland passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for two scores as Chattanooga beat Samford 55-13 on Saturday.

On Chattanooga’s first offensive play, Tyrell Price came out of the backfield and caught a short pass over the middle from Copeland before racing 42 yards for a score. Copeland capped an eight-play drive on the Mocs’ next possession with a 2-yard score for a 14-3 lead. It was 31-3 at halftime.

Ailym Ford carried it 28 times for 139 yards for Chattanooga (4-3, 3-1 Southern), which has won seven straight in the series. Copeland was 11-of-14 passing.

Rashun Freeman highlighted the defense effort for Chattanooga with a 2-yard pick-six. Jerrell Lawson intercepted his fourth pass of the season, and sixth of career, and Brandon Dowdell also made an interception.

Liam Welch was 15 of 29 for 131 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Samford (3-4, 2-3). The Bulldogs had just 11 first first downs and 200 yards of total offense.

