Columbia’s goal-line stands foil Dartmouth in 19-0 shutout

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 9:19 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Joe Green passed for one touchdown, Gabe Hollingsworth barreled for another on Friday night and Columbia, thanks to a pair of goal-line stands, threw a 19-0 wrench into Dartmouth’s ride towards an undefeated season.

Twice in the final seven minutes, Dartmouth advanced to a first-and-goal — at the 5 and at the 7 — only to be stymied on both drives. Derek Kyler’s final pass of the game was batted down at the line of scrimmage by the Lions Will Allen.

The Columbia defense handed Dartmouth a shutout for the first time in a decade (Oct. 8, 2011) and held Big Green 60 yards rushing.

The Lions win also tightened the Ivy League standings as Columbia (5-1) and Dartmouth (5-1) each stand at 2-1 in conference. The remaining unbeatens, Harvard and Princeton, face off on Saturday.

On Columbia’s first touchdown, Hollingsworth was hit by Dartmouth’s Jalen Mackie — the Ivy’s leading tackler —and wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage on a direct snap. Hollingsworth stayed on his feet and hauled Mackie to the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown as Columbia grabbed a 9-0 lead.

Green, a transfer from San Diego State, completed 14 of 22 passes for 98 yards. He lofted a 25-yard rainbow to Mike Roussos in the end zone as the Lions extended the lead to 19-0.

With less than seven minutes left to play, Dartmouth got to a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after a Lions defensive stand stopped two runs and forced two incompletions.

Dartmouth’s Kyler was 24-of-45 passing for 194 yards with an interception.

