Columbia tops Penn for 400th victory in program history

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Miller rushed for a career-high 187 yards on 16 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown, and Columbia beat Pennsylvania 23-14 on Saturday for the 400th victory in program history.

Most of the offense came at the end of the second quarter with each team scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:10 of the first half. Wills Meyer had his first career touchdown on a catch-and-run of 41 yards for a 17-7 Columbia lead.

Joe Green passed for 182 yards and a score for Columbia (4-1, 1-1 Ivy League). Scott Valentas led the defense with 12 tackles and Paul Akere had two tackles for loss and a sack.

Alex Felkins capped a six-play, 49-yard drive on a 20-yard field goal with 2:53 remaining in the fourth for a two-possession lead.

John Quinnelly completed just 6-of-25 passes for 83 yards for Pennsylvania (2-3, 0-2). Isaiah Malcome rushed for 83 yards and a score on 13 carries.

