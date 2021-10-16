Colosimo leads Davidson to 70-35 romp over Presbyterian

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Davidson dominated the middle…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Davidson dominated the middle quarters in rolling to a 70-35 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

Davidson (4-1, 3-0) trailed 8-7 after one quarter before scoring 21 straight points. Coy Williams second short TD run started the Wildcats’ surge. Colosimo followed with a 64-yard scoring strike to Jackson Sherrard and a 71-yard TD run to put the Paladins up 28-8 with 6:35 remaining in the first half. Ren Hefley sandwiched two TD passes around a third scoring run by Williams — this one a 29-yarder — and the Blue Hose (2-4, 0-3) trailed 35-22 at halftime. They would get no closer.

Davidson stretched its lead to 56-22 after three quarters on Dylan Sparks’ 27-yard TD run and scoring strikes from Colosimo to Mark McCurdy and Sherrard, covering 26 and 27 yards, respectively.

Colosimo completed 8 of 10 passes for 151 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 95 yards on three carries.

Presbyterian’s Hefley, who came in averaging just under 400 yards passing with 21 TDs through the first five games, completed 32 of 56 passes for 298 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Jalyn Witcher caught eight passes for 106 yards and a TD, his ninth this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.