Colgate holds on to beat Georgetown 28-21

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 4:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Backup Harry Kirk connected with Garrett Oakey on the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Colgate beat Georgetown 28-21 on Saturday.

Oakey’s second touchdown catch of the day, a 25-yarder, came with just over three minutes into the final quarter and led to the Raiders’ 17th win in 18 all-time meetings with the Hoyas (1-3, 0-1 Patriot League), who haven’t beaten Colgate (2-3, 2-0) since 2011.

Oakley caught a 20-yarder from Grant Breneman for the game’s first score and finished with 123 yards on five catches.

Breneman was 13-of-17 passing for 173 yards while Kirk was 3 of 4 for 36.

Georgetown scored with just over a minute in the first half on an 8-yard run by Jackson Saffold and Joshua Stakeley added a 1-yard score with minutes remaining in the third quarter to tie the game at 21-all. The Hoyas’ final possession began with 1:32 left but ended with an interception.

Georgetown’s Pierce Holley was 20 of 28 for 206 yards and an interception.

