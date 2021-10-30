Chisholm scores 4 TDs, Dayton holds off Butler 38-31

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 157 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Dayton past Butler 38-31…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 157 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Dayton past Butler 38-31 on Saturday.

Chisholm scored three touchdowns on the ground and his 50-yard catch from Jack Cook staked Dayton to an early 7-0 lead. After Cook threw his second TD pass of the game, a 40-yard connection with Joe Swanson, the Flyers took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Chisholm’s 49-yard touchdown run gave the Flyers a 38-17 lead in the third quarter before Butler responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bret Bushka to Yogi Flager on the next play from scrimmage. Bushka’s 1-yard run — set up by pass plays of 36 and 22 yards — drew the Bulldogs within 38-30. Dayton recovered an on-side kick but was forced to punt with 1:01 remaining. Bushka was intercepted five plays later and the Flyers ran out the clock.

For Dayton (4-4, 3-3 Pioneer Football League), Cook finished with 12 completions in 21 attempts for 269 yards.

For Butler (2-7, 0-6), Bushka completed 28 of 47 passes for 380 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Flager caught six passes for 125 yards, including the long touchdown, and Johnny O’Shea had 13 receptions for 161 yards.

Butler out-gained Dayton 518-444 in total yards.

