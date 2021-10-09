Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Cheek, Elon hold off Maine rally for 33-23 win

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 4:28 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Davis Cheek passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Elon’s 33-23 victory over Maine on Saturday.

After Cheek’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Elon (3-3, 2-1 Colonial) a 26-10 lead in the third quarter, Maine’s Trevin Ewing returned the ensuing kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown. The Black Bears (1-4, 0-3) drew even closer, 26-23, when Zavier Scott scored on an 8-yard run later in the third.

McKinley Witherspoon’s 2-yard TD run put the Phoenix back up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Cheek completed 29 of 37 passes for 332 yards. His touchdown passes were 9 yards to Donovan Williams, 30 yards to Jaylan Thomas and 39 yards to Bryson Daughtry, all in the first half when Elon built a 19-10 lead.

Derek Robertson went 19 of 32 for 283 and a touchdown for the Black Bears. Andre Miller caught eight passes for 176 yards.

There were no turnovers in the game.

