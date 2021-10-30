Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Chambers leads Charleston Southern…

Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to a 27-14 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Chambers hit Cayden Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and his touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Buccaneers (3-4, 2-3 Big South).

Charleston Southern led 20-0 through three quarters before Campbell (3-5, 2-3) rallied with a 9-yard touchdown catch and a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryant Barr.

Chambers completed 34 of 48 passes for 255 yards for the Bucs. He had 102 yards rushing on eight carries. Jordan had nine catches for 134 yards.

Campbell’s Wiley Hartley completed 28 of 45 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Barr was the Camels’ leading rusher with 29 yards and they were held to 49 yards on the ground.

Charleston Southern allowed a total of 33 points in three home games, all wins.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up