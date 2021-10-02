Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Campbell controls 2nd half,…

Campbell controls 2nd half, beats North Alabama 48-31

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Wiley Hartley threw three touchdown passes to lead Campbell to a 48-31 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Hartley was 18-of-31 passing for 302 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Snead, who had eight receptions for 162 yards. RJ Jackson and Jalen Kelsey also made touchdown catches for Campbell (2-2, 1-0).

Bryant Barr drove into the end zone from the 1 to pull the Camels to 24-14 at halftime. Hartley threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Snead early in the third quarter, and the duo connected on a 13-yard score early in the fourth that stretched the Camels’ lead to 41-24.

Rett Files was 30-of-45 passing for 367 yards and threw three touchdown passes for North Alabama (0-5, 0-1). Dexter Boykin made a pair of touchdown catches and finished with seven receptions for 112 yards.

The Lions led 24-7 with about six minutes to play before halftime.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up