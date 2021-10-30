Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » C. Connecticut topples Merrimack…

C. Connecticut topples Merrimack in 49-21 win

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 5:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 164 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown and Central Connecticut scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 49-21 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Blue Devils’ (2-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference) quarterback Romelo Williams had scoring runs of 5 and 1 yards in the first quarter. Central Connecticut went on to score four touchdowns in a six-minute span in the second for a 42-0 advantage.

The Blue Devils ended a five-game losing streak. Central Connecticut’s 49-point effort was its highest since a 49-28 win over Robert Morris on Nov. 16, 2019.

Westin Elliott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-4, 1-3). Tyler Roberts had 116 yards receiving on seven receptions for two scores.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up