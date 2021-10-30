Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Brescia, Cox propel Colgate to 33-10 victory over Bucknell

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:21 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia and John Cox both ran for two touchdowns and Colgate dominated the second half, pulling away for a 33-10 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League action on Saturday.

After Bucknell grabbed a 3-0 lead on Ryan Schatzel’s 24-yard field goal 3 seconds into the second quarter, Brescia started a run of 33 unanswered points when he scored on a 28-yard run with 4:27 left before halftime. Cox had a 19-yard TD run early in the third quarter and Brescia scored from a yard out to give the Raiders (3-6, 3-1) a 20-3 lead heading into the final quarter. Cox and Ethan Malachi West had short TD runs in the fourth before Bucknell scored on Nick Semptimphelter’s 4-yard toss to Mason Muir with 54 seconds left to play.

Brescia finished with 75 yards rushing on 13 carries and he also completed 13 of 15 passes for 162 yards. Cox carried nine times for 50 yards as Colgate piled up 235 yards on the ground. Garrett Oakey had five receptions for 84 yards.

Freshman Ethan Grady was 10-of-24 passing for 118 yards for the Bison (1-7, 0-4), while Semptimphelter completed 5 of 7 for 66 yards. Bucknell managed just 247 yards on offense, while yielding 406.

