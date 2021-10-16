Borghi leads Washington State over Stanford 34-31

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State came back to beat Stanford 34-31 on Saturday in what was possibly the last game for WSU coach Nick Rolovich because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The state of Washington has set a deadline of Monday for all public employees — including the Cougars’ coach — to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption and his future with the team hangs on the answer.

Rolovich, who is the highest paid state employee at more than $3 million per year, has refused to be vaccinated for unspecified reasons, in defiance of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate. He is the only unvaccinated coach in the Pac-12.

Borghi’s winning score was set up by a 41-yard pass reception by Calvin Jackson Jr. Borghi finished with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns for Washington State (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which won its third straight game and holds a five-game winning streak against Stanford.

Austin Jones and Benjamin Yurosek caught touchdown passes for Stanford (3-4, 2-3), while Joshua Karty kicked three field goals.

Quarterback Tanner McKee fired a 45-yard touchdown pass to Yurosek on Stanford’s first possession. Karty added a pair of field goals as Stanford jumped to a 13-0 first quarter lead.

The Cougars came to life in the second quarter, as de Laura threw touchdown passes of 32 yards to Travell Harris, 31 yards to Jackson and 10 yards to De’Zhaun Stribling for a 20-13 lead.

Borghi powered over from the 2 late in the third quarter to lift WSU to a 27-16 lead.

But the Cardinal replied with a 74-yard drive. McKee pushed into the end zone from the 1 early in the fourth, then ran in the two-point conversion to cut Washington State’s lead to 27-24.

After a Washington State punt, Stanford drove 85 yards and took a 31-27 lead on McKee’s 8-yard scoring pass to Jones with 7:32 left in the game.

Washington State got the ball back on its 30 with 3:26 left. De Laura marched them down the field and Borghi scored the winning points with 1:30 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: After playing four of their first seven games on the road, the Cardinal play four of the next five at home. The Cardinal seemed to have control when they scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter, but could not hold the lead.

Washington State: The Cougars are playing the best football of Rolovich’s two-year tenure.

UP NEXT

Stanford has a bye next Saturday before hosting Washington on Oct. 30.

Washington State hosts BYU next Saturday in its final nonconference game, possibly with a different head coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.