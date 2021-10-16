Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Bonnett, Florida A&M stage comeback, top Alabama A&M 35-31

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:18 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bishop Bonnett raced 80 yards for a touchdown to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and lift Florida A&M to a 35-31 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

The Rattlers have won three straight.

Spencer Corey connected on a 38-yard field goal to put Alabama A&M up 31-23 with just under six minutes to play.

Rasean McKay answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jah’Marae Sheread, but the Rattlers could not convert a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game with 4:05 to go. Florida A&M got the ball back after the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their possession, and Bonnett broke free for the go-ahead score on first down.

Deonte Williams sacked Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass and Javan Morgan picked off a Glass pass with 2:08 left seal the victory.

Bonnett had 17 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown and pulled in a 19-yard pass for the game’s first touchdown. Terrell Jennings carried it 19 times for 82 yards and a score as the Rattlers (4-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) gained 273 yards on the ground. McKay was 21 of 34 for 251 yards and three touchdowns and was intercepted once.

Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-3) scooped up a Bonnett fumble and returned it 79 yards for a second-quarter touchdown to take the lead, 14-10, then padded the advantage with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 28-10 with 8:21 left.

The Bulldogs were held to less than 200 yards of total offense and just 97 yards rushing — 96 yards from Gary Quarles, who ran 21 yards for a touchdown.

