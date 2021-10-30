Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Bonner, Utah State race…

Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and Utah State defeated Hawaii 45-31 on Saturday.

Bonner was 21-of-30 passing and combined with Elelyon Noa’s career day of 111 yards on 23 carries, the Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West Conference piled up 564 yards of total offense.

Deven Thompkins hauled in seven passes for 176 yards, his sixth 100-yard game this season, the most since Kevin Curtis had seven games with 100 yards in 2002. Thompkins pushed his season yardage total to 1,099, the first 1,000 yard receiver since Curtis in 2002.

Noa’s short touchdown run and Justin McGriff’s 34-yard touchdown reception helped Utah State to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was 20-10 at halftime but Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to break it open.

Chevan Cordeiro threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Hawaii (4-5, 1-3). Calvin Turner Jr. and Dedrick Parson combined for 15 receptions and 225 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up