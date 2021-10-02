Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28…

Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send Grambling to a 37-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

After staking the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead, Bodden threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Gray and following Garrett Urban’s 39-yard field goal, Bodden threw a 15-yard score to Dorrell James for a three-point lead.

Defensive lineman Cameron Richardson forced a fumble and scooped it up and scored to extend the Tigers’ lead to 24-14 at halftime.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s action averaging 6.3 points per game and scored more against Alabama A&M than their combined first four games.

Grambling (2-3, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) intercepted Aqeel Glass three times. Glass entered the game with only two picks through three contests.

Glass finished 33-for-57 passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns for Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up