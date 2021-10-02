Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send Grambling to a 37-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

After staking the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead, Bodden threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Gray and following Garrett Urban’s 39-yard field goal, Bodden threw a 15-yard score to Dorrell James for a three-point lead.

Defensive lineman Cameron Richardson forced a fumble and scooped it up and scored to extend the Tigers’ lead to 24-14 at halftime.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s action averaging 6.3 points per game and scored more against Alabama A&M than their combined first four games.

Grambling (2-3, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) intercepted Aqeel Glass three times. Glass entered the game with only two picks through three contests.

Glass finished 33-for-57 passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns for Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1).

