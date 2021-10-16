Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Big plays spark Furman to 24-14 victory over The Citadel

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 10:09 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman used two big plays in the first quarter to grab a quick lead and never looked back, posting a 24-14 victory over The Citadel in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

The Citadel took advantage of a Furman turnover to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Marquise Blount forced a Jace Wilson fumble that was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Saul Diaz at the Furman 31-yard line. Four plays later Jaylan Adams scored on a 1-yard run. It took three plays for Furman (4-2, 2-1) to get even — a Wilson-to-Ryan Miller scoring strike covered the final 58 yards. After The Citadel turned the ball over on downs at the Paladins’ 10-yard line, Dominic Roberto raced 90 yards for a TD on first down and a 14-7 Furman lead with 1:56 left in the opening quarter.

Timmy Bleekrode’s 21-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter, giving Furman a 17-7 lead. Adams’ second 1-yard TD run pulled the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) within 17-14 just 2 seconds into the final quarter. The Citadel was forced to punt and lost two fumbles on their next three possessions. Furman took a two-score lead with 3:36 left to play on Devin Abrams’ 1-yard TD run.

Roberto finished with 132 yards on 12 carries for the Paladins.

Adams completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one interception. He also ran for 118 yards on 35 carries.

