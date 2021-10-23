Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Bergen, Brown help Montana…

Bergen, Brown help Montana cruise past Idaho 34-14

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Junior Bergen had a pair of touchdown runs to help Montana beat Idaho 34-14 on Saturday night.

Bergen’s 10-yard touchdown run tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter, and his 19-yarder capped the scoring for Montana (5-2, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) with 11:05 remaining. Bergen finished with 18 carries for 77 yards.

The Grizzlies’ Kris Brown threw for 256 yards that included a 6-yard TD pass to Cole Grossman in the second quarter. Brown added a 3-yard TD run in the third.

Gevani McCoy had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and two interceptions for Idaho (2-5, 1-3). The Vandals took an early lead on Aundre Carter’s 2-yard touchdown run but didn’t score again until McCoy’s 14-yard TD pass to Mekhi Stevenson with 1:11 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up