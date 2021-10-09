Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Barriere, Merritt lead E. Washington to rout of N. Colorado

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:55 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington, the fourth-ranked FCS team, rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Merritt had touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards and Calin Criner contributed a 30-yard interception return as the Eagles (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) raced to a 43-10 halftime lead.

Barriere was 32-of-41 passing for 347 yards, pushing him over 11,000 for his career with his 25th 300-yard game. He found Dylan Ingram for 4 yards on the game’s opening drive, hit Blake Gobel for 19 yards early in the second and Andrew Boston for 38 yards late in the third.

Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey ran for two touchdowns for the Bears (2-4, 1-2), who have lost 13 straight to the Eagles, who cracked 60 points for the third time this season and are 6-0 for the first time since 1967.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

