Baker leads S. Illinois comeback over S. Dakota St. in clash

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 8:34 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for four touchdowns and Southern Illinois rallied from an early 20-point hole to beat host South Dakota State 42-41 in overtime in a matchup of FCS top-10 contenders on Saturday.

No. 8-ranked Southern Illinois (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) maintained its place atop the conference standings with the stunning win over the third-ranked Jackrabbits (4-1, 1-1).

Donovan Spencer’s 10-yard touchdown run to start overtime put Illinois State up 42-35 for its first lead of the day. South Dakota State responded when Chris Oladokun threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. Opting to try for the win, Oladokun’s 2-point conversion attempt failed to end it.

Baker’s 19-yard pass to Landon Lenoir with 34 seconds left in regulation tied it at 35-all. The Jackrabbits built a 20-0 lead before Baker connected with Jerron Rollins on a 61-yard score and with Lenoir on an 18-yard touchdown to reduce the deficit to 20-14 before the break.

Baker threw for 359 yards and Lenoir and Rollins had 147 and 104 yards in receiving respectively.

Oladokun threw for 358 yards and Pierre Strong Jr. ran for 162 yards on 20 carries and scored twice.

