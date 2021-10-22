Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » AP Top 25 Podcast:…

AP Top 25 Podcast: Next at LSU? Rolo’s choice; Week 8 games

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Now that Coach O is out at LSU, or at least he will be at the end of the season, how does the school go about hiring its next coach and who might be a candidate?

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Region Bank, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the rise and fall of Ed Orgeron at LSU.

LSU is a place where politics seep deep into the athletic department. How might that impact a coaching search that will now have a nearly two-month build up?

Next up, Paul Myerberg from USA Today discusses the dismissal of Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, who refused to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate.

Then a preview of the five most intriguing games of Week 8.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up