Anderson’s 52-yard TD highlights Temple’s win over Memphis

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 4:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis completed a school-record tying 35 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Amad Anderson Jr. with 2:35 left, and Temple rallied past Memphis 34-31 on Saturday.

Temple extended its lead to 27-23 on a 32-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining and Memphis turned it over on downs near midfield with 2:53 left. Three plays later, Anderson caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline for a 34-23 lead.

Mathis also picked up 53 yards on four carries for Temple (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Anderson had three catches for 108 yards.

Freshman Seth Henigan was 24 for 40 for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Memphis (3-2). Calvin Austin III, ranked second nationally in receiving yards per game (133.2), caught eight passes for 104 yards.

Memphis built a three-score advantage in the first half for the second straight week, scoring the first 17 points before Temple tied it at 17 by halftime. Last Week, Memphis scored 21 points in the first quarter before losing to UTSA 31-28 on a field goal as time expired.

