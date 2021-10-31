Allgeier’s 5 TDs power No. 25 BYU past Virginia 66-49

Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns, leading No. 25 BYU to a 66-49 victory over Virginia on Saturday night.

Virginia_BYU_Football_93936 BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs in for a touchdown against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_03544 Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) and wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (2) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against BYU on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_90034 BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball as several Virginia players try to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_54020 BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_68860 BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to pass the ball as Virginia outside linebacker Noah Taylor (7) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_75722 Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs for a touchdown against BYU as tailback Wayne Taulapapa (21) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_42150 Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) scrambles as BYU defensive lineman Atunaisa Mahe (62) is blocked during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey Virginia_BYU_Football_95303 BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs out of the tackle of Virginia inside linebacker Josh Ahern (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. AP Photo/George Frey ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns, leading No. 25 BYU to a 66-49 victory over Virginia on Saturday night.

Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 349 yards and three touchdowns. Hall also ran for 42 yards and another score. The Cougars (7-2) pulled away after scoring 21 points off three turnovers.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 329 and four touchdowns to lead Virginia, and also tossed a pair of interceptions. Armstrong added 94 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. He left late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent rib injury.

The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ (6-3, 4-2 ACC) four-game winning streak.

BYU and Virginia combined for 1,322 yards and 115 points.

The Cougars were mired in a shootout with Virginia until forcing back-to-back turnovers in the fourth quarter.

After BYU took a 52-49 lead on Hall’s 10-yard pass to Neil Pau’u, Uriah Leiataua forced and recovered a fumble at the Virginia 31. Allgeier scored on a 31-yard run two plays later. Then, Drew Jensen picked off a pass from Armstrong at the BYU 35 and the Cougars cashed in with a 4-yard run by Allgeier that increased the lead to 66-49 with 7:12 left.

BYU could not have scripted a better start. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first four drives and forced a turnover to bury Virginia in a major hole only a few minutes into the game.

Hall threw a 52-yard pass to Samson Nacua on BYU’s first play and scored on a 2-yard run three plays later. The Cougars extended their lead on a 1-yard plunge by Allgeier, set up by Payton Wilgar picking off a pass from Armstrong and returning it to the Virginia 11. BYU extended its lead to 21-0 midway through the first quarter after Hall connected with Puka Nacua on a fade route for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Cavaliers finally got on the board when Armstrong scored on 5-yard run late in the first quarter. BYU answered with a 4-yard run by Allgeier to extend their lead to 28-7 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Then, the Cougars’ normally stout defense fell apart.

Virginia rallied before halftime behind a series of big plays. The Cavaliers scored touchdowns on six straight drives – including all five second-quarter drives.

Armstrong threw a 40-yard pass to Jelani Woods and a 70-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks to cut BYU’s lead to seven. Then, Devin Darrington scored on a 49-yard run and Armstrong followed with a score on a 30-yard run that gave Virginia its first lead at 35-31.

The Cougars regained a 38-35 lead on a 40-yard catch by Samson Nacua. But Virginia went back in front 42-38 on a 12-yard catch by Billy Kemp just before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: It took a quarter for the Cavaliers to get going, but when they did, they torched BYU with numerous big plays before halftime. Virginia piled up 367 yards while scoring touchdowns on all five second-quarter drives. The Cavaliers averaged 20.4 yards per play during the quarter.

BYU: The Cougars totaled 226 yards and averaged 10.8 yards per play in the first quarter. It did not provide enough of a cushion amid a defensive collapse during the second quarter. But BYU’s offense never slowed down in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU should move up a few spots in the AP Top 25 Poll after beating a fifth P5 opponent.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Notre Dame on November 13th.

BYU: Hosts Idaho State on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.