Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Alabama State rolls past…

Alabama State rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw four touchdown passes and Alabama State rolled to a 35-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Crawley found Jeremiah Hixon from 18 yards out in the first quarter and again from 51 yards out in the second to make it 14-0. He added a 43-yard strike to Ezra Gray in the third quarter and a 23-yard pass to E’Shawn Mayes in the fourth to put the Hornets up 28-3.

Keenan Isaac returned an Arkansas-Pine Bluff kickoff 37 yards for the game’s final score.

Crawley finished 20 of 28 for 292 yards and was picked off once to lead Alabama State (3-2, 2-1). Hixon caught six passes for 112 yards.

Xzavier Vaughn threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Golden Lions, who have now dropped four straight, three in conference, after a season-opening win over Division-II Lane College.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up