Adebayo scores 4 TDs, St. Thomas defeats Stetson 38-7

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 4:42 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns to lead St. Thomas to a 38-7 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Adebayo had three touchdowns in the first half, starting with a 78-yarder on the first snap of the game, as the Tommies rolled to a 31-0 lead at the half. His 14-yarder made it 38-0 in the early minutes of the second half.

St. Thomas (4-2, 3-1 Pioneer League) picked off three passes and recovered a fumble.

The last time the Tommies played in Florida was in the Jan. 1, 1949 Cigar Bowl in Tampa.

Quarterback Alex Piccirilli ran for the lone touchdown for the Hatters (2-4, 0-3).

