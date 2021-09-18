Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Wyoming improves to 3-0,…

Wyoming improves to 3-0, beats Ball State 45-12

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wy. (AP) — Sean Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Wyoming beat Ball State 45-12 on Saturday.

Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards. He threw a short TD pass to Treyton Welch early in the second quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run late made it 31-0 at halftime. Xazavian Valladay and Dawaiian McNeely also had touchdown runs for the Cowboys (3-0).

Wyoming’s Keyon Blankenbaker had an interception in the first quarter and ran 50 yards into the end zone. Chad Muma’s 45-yard pick-6 capped the scoring with 6:35 remaining.

Carson Steele and Will Jones each had a touchdown run for Ball State (1-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up