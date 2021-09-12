Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Wilson’s 3 TD passes lead New Mexico past in-state rival

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 12:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson passed for 385 yards and his third touchdown pass of the game — a 58-yarder to Mannie Logan-Greene — powered New Mexico to a 34-23 victory over in-state rival New Mexico State on Saturday night.

The hookup was the only touchdown of the second half as the defense for each team held tight in red-zone situations. Leading 24-20 in the third quarter, the Lobos (2-0) twice drove inside the 10 and came away with only a field goal and a seven-point lead.

New Mexico State (0-2) then drove to inside the Lobos 20 but had to settle for a field goal of their own and a 27-23 deficit. Wilson’s throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

In addition to Wilson’s 385 yards through the air, the Lobos rushed for 178 yards for a total of 563. Bobby Cole had 107 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Lobos were penalized 12 times for 111 yards.

The Aggies managed 263 yards. Dino Maldonado threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

