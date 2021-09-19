Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
White, Abilene Christian beat D-II UT Permian Basin 34-9

September 19, 2021, 1:45 AM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tyrese White ran for 103 yards and Abilene Christian piled up 27 points in the second quarter to defeat Division II-member UT Permian Basin 34-9 on Saturday night.

White was one of four players to share the Wildcats’ four touchdowns. His 40-yard TD run got things started in the second quarter, then Stone Earle hit Kobe Clark with a 16-yard pass and Jordan Paup returned an interception for a score and a 27-6 halftime lead. Anthony Smith’s 4-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Earle completed 17 of 24 passes for 143 yards for Abilene Christian (2-1).

