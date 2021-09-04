Weah, North Dakota beat Idaho State in opener 35-14

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Otis Weah rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and North Dakota defeated Idaho State 35-14 on…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Otis Weah rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and North Dakota defeated Idaho State 35-14 on Saturday in a season opener.

North Dakota scored first and led the rest of the way after Hayden Galvin returned an interception to the Idaho State 32 that set up Weah’s 1-yard score less than three minutes into the game.

The Fighting Hawks made it 10-0 on the first of two Adam Stage field goals which came after turning back the Bengals on four rushes from the North Dakota 1.

Idaho got on the scoreboard on with 18 seconds left in the first half when Malakai Rango scored from the 1.

North Dakota extended its lead to 24-7 in the third quarter when Tommy Schuster found Adam Zavalney alone at the goal line for a 22-yard score and Weah added a 15-yard TD two plays after Ray Hass picked off a Tyler Vander Waal pass at the Idaho State 34.

Weah finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, his third career 100-yard game. Schuster was 14-of-18 passing for 183 yards and a TD.

Vander Waal threw for 229 yards but was just 19 of 43 with three interceptions.

North Dakota, with top-10 rankings in multiple FCS polls, is the defending Missouri Valley Football Conference champion.

