Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Washington St QB situation…

Washington St QB situation unsettled heading into Utah game

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington State’s quarterback situation remains unsettled as the Cougars prepare to play at Utah on Saturday.

Starter Jayden de Laura helped the Cougars take a 14-0 lead over Southern California on Saturday but he was injured late in the first half. He played very little in the second half as the Trojans pulled away to a 45-14 victory.

Backup quarterbacks Victor Gabalis and Cammon Cooper failed to move the Cougars (1-2, O-1 Pac-12), especially in the crucial third quarter when Washington State produced minus-2 yards of offense while the Trojans were scoring 28 points.

“Jayden is day-to-day right now,” coach Nick Rolovich said Monday. “It’s going to be close.”

De Laura came out for the second half limping with his left leg in a brace. Rolovich declined to discuss details about the injury.

If de Laura can’t play, Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano should be ready to go, Rolovich said.

Guarantano, Gabalis and Cooper are “all very close” on the depth chart, Rolovich said, each bringing different strengths to the position.

De Laura, a sophomore who started all four games last year, has been playing well, Rolovich said.

“Jayden was directing traffic very well. He was commanding it,” Rolovich said. “He’s done a real good job the majority of this year.”

De Laura’s first three series accounted for 192 of the Cougars’ 279 total yards against the Trojans. The Cougars were a dropped touchdown pass away from leading USC 21-0 late in the second quarter but their offense disappeared when de Laura left the game.

The loss marked the fourth time in Rolovich’s seven games as Washington State’s coach that the Cougars squandered a double-digit lead. One of those times was last year against Utah, when the Cougars were up 28-7 and ended up losing the game.

Utah (1-2) enters Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak after beginning the season in the AP Top 25.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Cloud Exchange: IRS eyes cloud migration as an opportunity to retire legacy IT systems

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up