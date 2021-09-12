Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Ward, Incarnate Word make quick work of Prairie View A&M

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 12:37 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward completed 21 of 38 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took control early on its way to a 40-9 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ward hooked up with CJ Hardy for a 16-yard score and a 7-0 lead just 4 minutes into the game. John Scifers added a 49-yard field goal and Marcus Cooper scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cardinals up 17-0 by quarter’s end. Kevin Brown scored on an 8-yard run and Ward hit Roger McCuller for a 9-yard TD and a 30-0 halftime lead. Ward connected with Taylor Grimes for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter and Scifers kicked a 45-yard field goal in the fourth to cap Incarnate Word’s scoring.

Jawon Pass fired a 25-yard TD pass to Colbey Washington in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-1). Pass completed 18 of 36 passes for 188 yards with three interceptions. Prairie View A&M had a 327-321 advantage in yards gained.

