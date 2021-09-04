CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3…

Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3 behind Smith, Covington

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes — two for touchdowns — and collected 90 yards receiving in his return.

After a pair of first quarter field goals, the Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Covington followed that effort with a 51-yard scoring run to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive with 3:57 left before halftime. He finished with 18 carries and averaged 8.7 yards per tote.

Smith threw touchdown passes of 15 and 61 yards to Boykin in a 24-point third quarter. The Wildcats outgained Lehigh 506-139 in total yards.

Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks and was intercepted three times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up