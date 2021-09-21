Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Vanderbilt loses top rusher…

Vanderbilt loses top rusher to season-ending toe surgery

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt running back Ra’Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot.

Coach Clark Lea confirmed Davis’ injury Tuesday, saying they consulted with doctors Monday night. That’s when Davis posted on social media that he would miss the rest of the season.

“I hurt for Ra,” Lea said. “He’s battled through some nicks just all season. I’m anxious for him to obviously be a part of this Team one and continue to help us in the manner he can. And he’s a smart player, so he’ll be like another coach on the field.”

Davis watched the second half of last week’s 41-23 loss to Stanford from the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. He led the team with 44 carries for 211 yards and scored his first touchdown in the loss to Stanford before leaving the game.

He transferred after playing 16 games at Temple in 2019 and 2020.

This leaves sophomore Rocko Griffin Jr. atop the depth chart as Vanderbilt (1-2) prepares for its Southeastern Conference opener hosting No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday. Griffin ran for a career-high 109 yards against Stanford.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

Continuing resolution would keep agencies running through Dec. 3

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up