Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/19/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 3-0 1616 1
2. Georgia (1) 3-0 1558 2
3. Oklahoma 3-0 1429 3
4. Oregon 3-0 1427 4
5. Texas A&M 3-0 1283 5
6. Iowa 3-0 1263 7
7. Clemson 2-1 1166 6
8. Penn State 3-0 1130 12
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1125 8
10. Notre Dame 3-0 1048 10
11. Florida 2-1 1000 9
12. Ohio State 2-1 989 11
13. Mississippi 3-0 759 16
14. Iowa State 2-1 700 14
15. Wisconsin 1-1 589 17
16. Brigham Young 3-0 504 23
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18
18. Arkansas 3-0 474 24
19. Michigan 3-0 423 25
20. North Carolina 2-1 411 19
21. Michigan State 3-0 344 NR
22. Oklahoma State 3-0 300 22
23. Auburn 2-1 171 20
24. UCLA 2-1 170 13
25. Fresno State 3-1 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1); No. 21 Arizona State (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Liberty (3-0) 80; Kentucky (3-0) 69; TCU (2-0) 50; Virginia Tech (2-1) 49; Texas (2-1) 42; Southern California (2-1) 41; San Diego State (3-0) 41; Kansas State (3-0) 40; Memphis (3-0) 27; Boston College (3-0) 27; Maryland (3-0) 26; Arizona State (2-1) 26; LSU (2-1) 25; Wake Forest (3-0) 22; West Virginia (2-1) 19; Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) 17; Baylor (3-0) 13; Army (3-0) 12; SMU (3-0) 8; Nevada (2-1) 7; Stanford (2-1) 6; Central Florida (2-1) 6; Utah State (3-0) 2; Tennessee (2-1) 2; Rutgers (3-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (3-0) 1; Miami (1-2) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up