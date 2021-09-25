Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Tulsa has more offense, more big plays to top Arkansas State

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 9:16 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Tulsa picked up its first victory of the season, a 41-34 decision over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane (1-3) amassed 663 yards with 308 yards on the ground. Shamari Brooks rushed for 155 yards and Anthony Watkins had 115 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown scamper which was one of six touchdowns of more than 30 yards in the game.

Tulsa’s Sam Crawford Jr. had a touchdown catch-and-run of 88 yards and Brin also threw 34 yards to JuanCarlos Santana for a score.

Arkansas State’s James Blackman hit Dahu Green with a 39-yard touchdown pass and the Red Wolves (1-3) added two special teams touchdowns to keep it close. Johnnie Lang scored on a 63-yard punt return and Alan Lamar went 93 yards on a kickoff.

Blackman was 23 of 37 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Arkansas State led 14-7 in the second quarter before Tulsa scored the next 24 points.

