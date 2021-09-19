Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Suspended Wisconsin RB Antwan Roberts enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 1:20 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team.

Roberts, a freshman, hadn’t played in either of the Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31, shortly before the start of the season.

The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford.

University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.

Lovicott said police learned Aug. 22 about a fight between two people in a residence hall that had taken place the previous night. No one was stabbed or cut with the knife, he said. Crawford was the only person named in the police department’s release.

Roberts, who is from Nashville, Tennessee, signed with Wisconsin in December as a consensus three-star recruit.

