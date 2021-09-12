Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Strong’s 4 TD passes helps Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 1:55 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10 on Saturday night.

Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong’s 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play.

Tristan Nichols forced a fumble on his sack of Hunter Hays. Dom Peterson scooped the ball and ran 23 yards into the end zone to stretch the Wolf Pack’s lead to 42-10.

Toa Taua added 103 yards rushing on nine carries for the Wolf Pack.

Oshea Trujillo had a 1-yard touchdown run for Idaho State (0-2) in the first quarter. Malakai Rango had 10 carries for 72 yards.

