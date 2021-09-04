CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Stetson rolls over Warner…

Stetson rolls over Warner in season opener

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — John Seter threw four touchdown passes and Jalen Leary ran for 103 yards and a score on 20 carries to lead Stetson to a 54-14 romp over NAIA-member Warner in a season-opener on Saturday.

Seter completed 12 of 17 passes for 185 yards, connecting with Michael Carley for a 48-yard score and a 23-0 lead in the second quarter. Kevin Davis had an 82-yard kickoff return on the final play of the first half to put the Hatters up 30-7. Quinton Lane had two catches for 30 yards and two scores. Backup QB Alex Piccirilli pitched in with two TD runs.

Michael Young completed 8 of 17 passes for 82 yards — with a 37-yard scoring toss to Cohen Begue in the fourth quarter — for the Royals.

Warner was held to minus-13 yards on the ground on 20 carries. The Hatters ran for 205 yards on 52 totes. Stetson ran 34 more plays and outgained the Royals 476-106.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up