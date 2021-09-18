Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Stephen F. Austin sinks…

Stephen F. Austin sinks Mississippi Valley St. with defense

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin’s defense produced two touchdowns and the Lumberjacks dismantled Mississippi Valley State 58-13 on Saturday.

After forcing the Delta Devils to three-and-out on the opening drive, Self threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson to end a five-play, 66-yard drive.

Gipson finished with 131 yards receiving on three receptions and with two scores.

On Mississippi State’s following drive, Jeremiah Walker intercepted Conor Regan on third-and-nine and returned it 40 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.

The Delta Devils followed up that miscue with another when Amad Murray forced a fumble on Dederrian Williams which was recovered by Stephen F. Austin’s (2-1) Chance Hill. Chris Campos then made a 46-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks.

Myles Brooks later picked off Regan and returned it 14 yards for a 24-3 advantage en route to a 38-13 halftime lead.

Caleb Johnson ran for 89 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Delta Devils (0-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up