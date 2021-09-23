Stanford returns home to take on No. 24 UCLA

No. 24 UCLA (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-1, 1-0), Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Networks). Line: UCLA by…

No. 24 UCLA (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-1, 1-0), Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Networks).

Line: UCLA by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 46-43-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Stanford returns home for the first time since the season opener last year looking to build on back-to-back wins over Southern California and Vanderbilt. UCLA tries to bounce back from a loss last week at home to Fresno State.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford’s D vs. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Cardinal struggled to contain Thompson-Robinson in a 34-16 loss two years ago when he threw two TD passes and ran for another in the first half. Thompson-Robinson left last year’s meeting in the first half with a leg injury and the Cardinal went on to win 48-47 in double OT.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: WR Kyle Philips. Philips had nine catches for 113 yards and two TDs last week. His two TDs matched a career-high set in 2019 against Stanford. Philips has a catch in a team-high 21 straight games.

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee. McKee was named the starter in Week 2 and is 35 for 52 for 452 yards and four TDs in winning the past two weeks. He has also run for two touchdowns, with his six total TDs the most for a Stanford QB in his first two starts.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford has won 12 of the past 13 games in the series. … UCLA’s only win over Stanford since the start of the 2009 season came in 2019 when the Bruins won 34-16 at Stanford. … Bruins WR Kam Brown had his first career TD catch last week to go along with 111 yards receiving. … Stanford played its last seven games away from home, winning six true road games and losing only at a neutral site to Kansas State in the season opener this year. … The Cardinal are 32-8 against other teams from California under coach David Shaw. … Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly has 17 tackles, four pass breakups and two INTs.

